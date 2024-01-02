Chandigarh: ‘Student rivalry’: Four arrested for firing outside house in Kharar

Two days after around 15 men, including students of a private university in Gharuan, allegedly opened fire outside a house in Modern Valley, Kharar, police arrested four of the accused on Monday. A senior police office, while stating that raids are on to arrest the rest of the accused, revealed that four bullet shells had been found at the spot. (iStock)

The firing, which took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, was a fallout of an old rivalry with the tenants of the house.

One of the accused, Mantim Yadav, who had suffered a bullet injury, had been admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital. Apart from him, Raunak Chaudhary and two others have also been arrested.

Complainant, Gaurav, 24, an MBA final-year student, said that he had taken a flat on rent with two others from his campus-- Dilpreet Singh, an MBA student and Sahil, a B-pharmacy student – and a fourth tenant.

“That night, we had all retired to our rooms after dinner. Around 12am, we heard some gunshots and then the sound of glass shattering. When we looked through the kitchen window, we saw the accused vandalising Dilpreet’s car with rods, baseball bats and other sharp-edged weapons,” said Gaurav.

He said that the accused then fired a few more shots and started calling his name out. “They were threatening to kill me,” said the complainant, adding that the men had to eventually leave as one of the bullets hit one of their own men.

Revealing that the accused had an old rivalry with him, Gaurav said that the accused had opened fire outside another student’s house on September 14. “We had identified the men behind the attack. Some of them were students at our college while a few were pass-outs. Our statements before the police had led to their arrest, due to which they nursed a grudge against us. The latest attack was a fallout of that,” said Gaurav.

Those booked for the December 30 attack include Ayush Rao, Aryan Basant, Ankush Hudda, all three are former students of the aforesaid varsity, along with Raunak Chaudhary, Sahil Yadav and Ujjwal Tyagi, current students of the varsity besides Mantim Yadav, Monty and six unidentified men.

They face a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at Kharar City police station.

A senior police office, while stating that raids are on to arrest the rest of the accused, revealed that four bullet shells had been found at the spot.