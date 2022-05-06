Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward
Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward.
“The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult.
The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall. They also expressed hope that their next exam, science, on May 10 goes the same way.
Meanwhile, students who took the ISC Class 12 economics exam on Thursday had a mixed response regarding the difficultly of the paper. Akanksha Kumari of St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, said, “The paper was easy for me and I completed it well in time and had some time left to revise my answers as well.”
However, Simrat Chahal from Mohali, a student of the same school, said there were questions on some topics which she was not prepared for.
Also, Ayushi Rahar, a resident of Panchkula, said, “There were some conceptual questions which other students also found hard to attempt.”
61 more test positive for Covid at Patiala law varsity
Patiala/Chandigarh: Sixty-one more students and faculty members tested positive for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections at the premier institute to 153. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said of the 63 people who contracted infection in the city on Thursday, 61 are from the law university. He said 550 samples were taken from the university on Wednesday 153 on Thursday.
Two booked for cheating Ludhiana man of ₹6.27 lakh
Ludhiana police have booked two men for allegedly duping a local resident of ₹6.27 lakh on the pretext of sending hone Davinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagarto Canada. The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh Bhatti of Ramgarh, Jalandhar, and DK Pandey of Gurgaon. The complainant, Jaspal Singh of Mand Udhowal village in Machhiwara told the police that he worked as a truck driver in Dubai and came in contact with Davinder after returning to India in 2019.
Crime rising, people of Punjab not safe even in their homes: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for its “failure to protect the life and property of people”. Reacting to the gruesome double murder in Ludhiana, Warring said people are not safe anywhere in Punjab. Claiming that the criminals are having a field day, he asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take the issue of law and order on priority basis.
Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran
Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel on Thursday launched a search operation after two drones were sighted along the India-Pakistan border near Khalra village of Bhikhwind subdivision of Tarn Taran. The first drone sighting was reported near Pir Baba border out post (BoP) at around 12:55 am on Thursday. The buzzing sound of a flying object prompted the BSF jawans on duty to resort to firing.
50 days in office: Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts
Chandigarh : Announcing a massive recruitment drive on the completion of 50 days of Mann's government in office, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated its commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit. Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity.
