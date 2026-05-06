Haryana govt lacks intent to work in public interest, says Surjewala

Accusing the BJP of resorting to “corruption”, Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that the state government “lacked intent” to work in public interest. Addressing a gathering at the Panchkula Bar Association, Surjewala, while seeking support for party’s mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj, said, “The BJP has no real commitment to development.” Surjewala addressing a gathering at the Panchkula Bar Association. (HT Photo)

The Panchkula municipal corporation polls are slated for May 10. “The state government has become synonymous with scams, with one controversy following another,” he said while questioning why Panchkula has “failed” to emerge as an industrial, IT, medical or tourism hub like Mohali.

“The government lacks the intent to work in the public interest. It does not want the people to become educated and empowered as aware citizens demand accountability,” the Congress leader said.

He also criticised the imposition of “heavy and unnecessary” taxes, saying it has burdened the common man. Regarding Sudha Bhardwaj, Surjewala described her as hardworking, honest and belonging to a respected family. He urged voters to support her in the upcoming civic polls.

Highlighting public concerns, he said people are reeling under inflation and struggling for basic amenities like electricity and water. Emphasising the Congress ideology, he said the party is committed to development and public welfare, and appealed to voters to give Congress a chance to fulfil their expectations and ensure holistic development of Panchkula.

The event was attended by leaders including Chandermohan, Karmveer Baudh, Ravinder Rawal, Randhir Rana, Deepanshu Bansal, Vijay Bansal, and several party workers and office bearers.