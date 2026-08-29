Chandigarh: Take steps to prevent deaths by electrocution or face action, says High court

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has categorically told authorities in Nayagaon and Chandigarh to take steps to ensure there is no loss of human life due to dangerously installed power supply lines. The PIL filed on August 10 had demanded that the authorities be directed to conduct a comprehensive technical inspection and safety assessment of the entire electrical infrastructure in Nayagaon localities. (HT FILE)

Acting on a petition by a Nayagaon councillor, Bhupinder Singh, the HC bench of acting chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor warned the chief engineer and the superintending engineer concerned of the area that “personal responsibility” would be fixed if remedial steps are not taken.

A PhD scholar of the department of microbiology at Panjab University (PU) had died of electrocution from exposed live wires in a public area near Girls’ Hostel 8, South Campus, on July 28 morning. Just days later, an eight-year-old girl had died in a similar manner on August 8 after allegedly coming in contact with low-hanging overhead electricity cables in Vikasnagar, Nayagaon.

The petition also mentioned the death of a stray bull in Nayagaon in June due to electrocution. During the hearing on August 25, the petitioner’s counsel, Baljeet Singh Sidhu, had mentioned a report claiming that nearly half a dozen persons either died or suffered injuries after coming into contact with live electrical wires. The order does not outrightly mention the jurisdiction or the timeframe in which these deaths took place.

The court observed that the issue raised in the matter “appears to be serious in nature”.

“The chief engineer and the superintending engineer concerned of the area dealing with electricity supply shall forthwith ensure that the distribution of electricity is carried out in a safe and proper manner so as to avoid any possibility of threat to human life. We make it clear that in the event, we find that appropriate measures are not taken forthwith, we shall proceed to fix personal responsibility of the officer concerned, in this regard,” the bench observed, adding that the order passed would be supplied to authorities in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh and sought compliance affidavit from the principal secretary concerned.

Inspect electrical infra for safety: Petitioner

The PIL filed on August 10 had demanded that the authorities be directed to conduct a comprehensive technical inspection and safety assessment of the entire electrical infrastructure in Nayagaon localities. It further demanded that authorities be directed to immediately remove, repair, replace and secure all hazardous electrical installations within a week. A special monsoon safety inspection and preventive maintenance drive was also sought, adding that an action-taken report be sought by the court.

“The hazardous electrical conditions prevailing in the area affect the public at large, including residents, school-going children elderly persons, pedestrians, shopkeepers and all other persons, who regularly use public streets and common places. The present PIL has, thus, become necessary to secure urgent judicial intervention for protection of public life and ensure performance of statutory duties is cast upon respondent authorities before any avoidable tragedy occurs,” the plea said, highlighting that it becomes all the more important due to waterlogging during monsoon and resultant effects. The petition will next be taken up on September 22.