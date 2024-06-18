Chandigarh: Three booked for murder bid on man near HC exit

Police on Sunday booked two men and a woman for attempting to kill a Sirsa resident at the exit of Punjab and Haryana high court in September 2023. The accused, Deshraj, Karanbir Singh Kamboj and Bhawna, had allegedly aimed guns at the complainant, Bhairav Gautam, the husband of their female acquaintance. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Deshraj, Karanbir Singh Kamboj and Bhawna, had allegedly aimed guns at the complainant, Bhairav Gautam, the husband of their female acquaintance.

Following the incident, Gautam had filed complaints with the SHO of the Sector 3 police station and the Chandigarh SSP. But no action was taken. Subsequently, Gautam approached a local court that recently directed the police to lodge an FIR.

As per the complaint, on September 12, 2023, around 3.30 pm, Gautam, accompanied by his parents, was leaving the high court complex in his black Toyota Fortuner. After crossing the police barricades near the exit gate, Gautam stopped his car to drink water and make some phone calls.

At this moment, a white Hyundai Creta stopped behind his vehicle. Deshraj emerged from the back seat of the Creta and approached Gautam’s car. Standing in front of Gautam’s vehicle, he brandished a pistol and signalled the other occupants of the Creta to join him.

Bhawna was driving the Creta, while Karanbir was in the front passenger seat. According to Gautam, pointing a loaded pistol at him, Karanbir threatened that he will kill him.

Reacting swiftly, Gautam accelerated his car and managed to escape, while the accused fled in the opposite direction. Gautam alleged that Karanbir’s finger was on the trigger, ready to fire, but he managed to drive away before any shots were fired.

The complainant had alleged that this was not an isolated incident, as the accused had previously threatened him and his family, for which an FIR was already lodged in Sirsa.

On Sunday, police booked the three accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, as well as Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.