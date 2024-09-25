Chandigarh: Three men attack wine shop workers in Dhanas

Three assailants armed with iron rods and sticks attacked a worker from a local wine shop and his colleague on the night of September 22 near Milk Colony Dhanas over a request for a cheaper bottle of liquor, police said. A case has been filed at Police Station Sarangpur, Chandigarh under sections 115(2),118(1),3(5), 351(2) of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 9:20pm when Balwinder Singh, 30, and his co-worker Kuldeep were on their way to buy samosas from a nearby cart.

According to Balwinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, one of the attackers, identified as Vishal, had previously visited the wine shop seeking a cheaper bottle of liquor. A dispute ensued, which seems to have triggered the attack. As the two men approached the samosa cart, Vishal and two others allegedly began verbally abusing them before launching the physical assault.

Balwinder alleged that Vishal hit him with an iron rod, injuring the fingers on his left hand. Kuldeep, who tried to defend himself, was also allegedly attacked. Vishal struck Kuldeep on his left leg, causing a fracture, and the other assailants beat him with sticks, inflicting injuries to his head and ear.

In his statement, Balwinder said that the attackers threatened to kill them if they reported the incident. Both victims were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, by a PCR vehicle. Kuldeep is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

A case has been filed at Police Station Sarangpur, Chandigarh under sections 115(2),118(1),3(5), 351(2) of the BNS. The police have booked Vishal and the other unidentified attackers under various sections of the law. The investigation is ongoing.