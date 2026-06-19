City Beautiful h has retained its position as the leading Union Territory (UT) in voluntary blood donation, collecting 1,06,064 units of blood in 2025-26 against the Government of India’s annual target of 1 lakh units. The city has consistently topped all eight UTs in blood collection and voluntary blood donation, reflecting the strong sense of donation and duty among its residents. Chandigarh tops UTs in voluntary blood donation, exceeds Centre’s annual target

The feat was achieved through four blood centres — the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12; Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32; Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16; and the Rotary Blood Bank, Sector 37. Among them, PGIMER was the biggest contributor, collecting around 68,000 units.

Dr Sadbhavna Pandit, medical superintendent, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, said the state blood transfusion council, Chandigarh, has been receiving awards for excellence in blood donation for three consecutive years – 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

In India, human blood is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) Acts, which is an apex policy-making, advisory body for blood transfusion services and voluntary blood donation. The state blood transfusion council comes under the NBTC.

80% requirement fulfilled by voluntary donation

Dr Ratti Ram, head of transfusion department, PGIMER, said around 80 to 85% of the blood requirement of the institute is fulfilled by voluntary donation while 10 to 15% is donated by patients’ kin. Of all donors, around 60% are regular blood donors.

One such donor, 61-year-old Amar Vivek, a Sector 8 resident and a lawyer by profession, who has been donating blood for the last 45 years, said, “When my father was ill, he used to motivate me to donate blood. Ever since, I have regularly donated blood.”

“I try to donate blood after every three months. The practice has only boosted my health as I keep myself fit knowing I will be donating blood every 90 days,” said Vivek, proudly stating that he has so far donated blood 178 times.

Randeep Batta, 59, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, who has been on a mission to motivate people to donate blood, says he has a proud record of having donated in every state’s capital, barring Kerala. “I have donated blood over 200 times. Donating blood is a good cause. My wife and I have also pledged to donate our body to PGIMER,” said Batta.

WhatsApp groups, social media pages

Over the years, people donating blood regularly have formed groups to make it easier for those dealing with emergency situations to reach them easily. Dr Ratti Ram said the tricity has 250 such non-profit organisations, who work in active collaboration with hospitals. The oldest such organisation is MLN College Yamunanagar, which has been associated with PGIMER since 1971.

The organisations have active WhatsApp groups, social media pages and whenever a patient is in need of rare blood groups, information is passed to these groups for immediate response. For platelet apheresis, where the donor is required to be present during the procedure, the PGIMER and GMCH-32 maintain a panel of donors who consent to be a part of it and are called when needed.

Dr Ram said, “Blood is a drug sourced through humans only and does not have any substitute. It is a lifeline of hospitals as it is required in surgeries, medical interventions, trauma patients and gynaecological procedures, etc.”

Most blood donors are male, with female participation pegged at 8-10%. Dr Ram said one of the reasons for this is the high incidence of anaemic conditions among women and myths related to blood donation. “We appeal to all women and youngsters to donate blood. Saving lives through blood donation is a noble cause,” he added.

Dr Ravneet Kaur, head of transfusion medicine department and director principal of GMCH-32, said, annually around 23,000 units of blood is collected at the hospital and blood donation camps are organised as per requirement. “We are grateful to all the blood donors, especially those coming for platelet apheresis. My request to people is to not wait for blood donation camps. One can visit any of the four blood centres in Chandigarh for the same.”