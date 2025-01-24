Menu Explore
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking launches special bus service to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 24, 2025 10:02 AM IST

The bus will depart from ISBT-17, Chandigarh, daily at 12 pm and would reach Nehru Park, Prayagraj, at 7.25 am the next day

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) on Thursday flagged off a special bus service to Prayagraj at ISBT-17 to facilitate devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. UT transport secretary Diprava Lakra, director transport-cum-divisional manager CTU Pradhuman Singh, and other senior officials were present.

The Maha Kumbh will continue till February 26. To assist devotees from Chandigarh and nearby areas, CTU will operate this bus service daily from counter number 26 at ISBT-17. The route will include stops at Delhi, Sikandrabad, and Kanpur before reaching Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
The Maha Kumbh will continue till February 26. To assist devotees from Chandigarh and nearby areas, CTU will operate this bus service daily from counter number 26 at ISBT-17. The route will include stops at Delhi, Sikandrabad, and Kanpur before reaching Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The Maha Kumbh will continue till February 26. To assist devotees from Chandigarh and nearby areas, CTU will operate this bus service daily from counter number 26 at ISBT-17. The route will include stops at Delhi, Sikandrabad, and Kanpur before reaching Prayagraj.

The one-way fare for the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) bus service would be 1,662 per passenger. The distance of 919 km would be covered in around 19 hours, 25 minutes.

The bus will depart from ISBT-17 daily at 12 pm and would reach Nehru Park, Prayagraj, at 7.25 am the next day. From Nehru Park, Prayagraj, it will depart daily at 5 pm and would reach ISBT-17 at 12.25 pm the next day.

To make it convenient for passengers, online booking for this service is available till February 25 on multiple platforms, including the CTU Musafir mobile app, https://ctuonline.chd.gov.in, https://chdctu.gov.in, and www.redbus.in.

In addition to this special service, CTU continues to operate buses to destinations across neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Regular services to prominent religious sites like Ayodhya Dham, Salasar, Khatu Shyam, Vrindavan, Haridwar, Katra, Jwala Devi Mandir, and Chamunda Devi are also running successfully.

Alliance Air is already operating a special flight from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to Prayagraj every Monday till February 26.

The airline has dedicated a 70-seater plane for the flight which departs at 4.30 pm and lands in Prayagraj at 6.40 pm every Monday. The first flight was on January 13.

A return flight is also being operated by the airline every Wednesday.

It departs from Prayagraj at 5.15 pm and lands in Chandigarh at 7.25 pm. The 70-seater flight has only economy class seats.

