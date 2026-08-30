Several injured after shooting at event in Switzerland's Aarau
Aargau cantonal police urged residents to stay away from the area and said that a major police operation was underway.
Several people were injured after shots were fired during an event at a horse racing track in Schachen, Aarau, Switzerland on Sunday night. Aargau cantonal police urged residents to stay away from the area and said that a major police operation was underway.
In a post on X, the police said, “Aarau: Nighttime shots at event in Schachen. Several victims. Major police operation underway. Stay away from the area. More info to follow.”
The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 am, when many visitors were at the horse racing track for the "Aarau Rave," local newspaper Blick reported. A video obtained by the newspaper showed the sound of multiple gunshots at 2:35 am. HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Media spokesperson for the Aargau Cantonal Police, Vanessa Rumpold, told Blick that the incident was “located at the horse racing track.”
"It is not yet clear what exactly happened," Rumpold added. The police can currently only confirm "several shots being fired at a large group of people."
The Aargau Cantonal Disaster Response Unit (KKE) and an army Super Puma helicopter were also deployed at the site, according to Blick.
Amid the ongoing operation, the police informed that the swimming pool at Aarau will remain close until further notice. It also advised visitors to stay away from Aarau Schachen.
“Due to the ongoing major police operation, Aarau Swimming Pool will remain closed until further notice. Visitors are requested to stay away from Aarau Schachen,” the police said on X.
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