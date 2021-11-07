Chandigarh tricity area logs 136 more dengue cases

The tricity recorded 136 dengue cases on Saturday, of which a major chunk, 95 cases, came from Mohali.

Chandigarh reported 25 cases while Panchkula had 16. However, no new death due to the disease was reported on the day.

A mosquito-borne viral, the disease peaks between September and November every year. In October this year, it claimed 33 lives, including 31 in Mohali. The total number of cases in Mohali this year has reached 3,168, followed by 1,035 in Chandigarh and 676 in Panchkula.

Mohali reports 10 new Covid cases

The tricity also logged 12 fresh cases of Covid on Saturday, of which the maximum came from Mohali. While Mohali had 10 cases, Panchkula and Chandigarh reported one each.

Mohali’s cases surfaced from Dhakoli (7) Gharuan (1) and Kharar (2).