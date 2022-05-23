Chandigarh tricity area logs 23 fresh Covid infections
The tricity on Sunday recorded 23 fresh Covid cases, down slightly from the 25 reported on Saturday.
Chandigarh’s count saw a minor increase from 10 to 13 in the past 24 hours, while the cases in Mohali and Panchkula dropped from six to four and nine to six respectively.
People who tested positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 16, 27, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Mauli Jagran.
The tricity currently has 141 active cases, down from 145 on Saturday. Chandigarh is the biggest contributor to the figure with 72 positive cases. Mohali has 42 positive cases, while Panchkula 27.
The latest figure pushed Chandigarh’s tally to 92,306, of which 91,069 have recovered and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.
Mohali’s total count of 95,978 includes 94,788 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,305 positive patients, 43,864 have been cured and 414 have died because of Covid.
-
Highway traffic police train 100 personnel to resolve traffic snarls due to oil spills and accidents
Mumbai: In an attempt to find a solution to hours of traffic jam caused by spillage of oil and hazardous materials by overturning of vehicles on highways and expressways, especially during the rainy season, the Maharashtra Highway Traffic police have trained 100 personnel to become the first responders to initiate quick remedial measures for the motorists.
-
Mohali blast: Key accused Nishan sent to 9-day police remand
Mohali : The district police have brought Nishan Singh, one of the key accused in the rocket-propelled grenade attack on Punjab police intelligence headquarters Sector 77, Mohali, on production warrant from Faridkot. A local court in Mohali sent Nishan to nine-day police remand. Nishan received Russian-made rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-22) from Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International activist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the police investigation has revealed. Nishan is in contact with Pakistan-smugglers and ISI agents through phone.
-
Punjab govt to acquire 250 acres, hold demand survey for mega textile park
The Punjab government plans to acquire another 250 acres of land and undertake a demand survey for the proposed mega textile park in Ludhiana under the PM-MITRA scheme. The state government has pitched a site in Kum Kalan tehsil of Ludhiana, which has one of the largest textile clusters in north India, for the textile parks project to be set up under the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) scheme.
-
Over 3.17 lakh patients awaiting organ transplants in country, over a lakh just for kidneys
As many as 3.17 lakh patients are waiting for a kidney, liver, heart, lung or pancreas transplant in the country as per the data released by the Indian Society of Organ Transplants. Of the 3.17 lakh, nearly 1.75 lakh or 55% of the patients are waiting for a kidney transplant. Between 2013 and 2019, 61,821 organs were transplanted across the country. Of these, as many as 48,064 organs were kidneys.
-
Covid vaccination drive for kids continues to drag in Chandigarh
The daily Covid vaccination average for younger age groups continues its slide amid the UT administration's decision to not put any restrictions on unvaccinated children. To protect unvaccinated children from infection in a possible fourth wave, UT adviser Dharam Pal had first decided to restrict students in the 12 years to 18 years age group from attending physical classes from May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics