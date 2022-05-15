Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 30 again
Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30 mark again on Saturday, the sixth time this month.
As many as 32 people tested positive across the tricity, lower only than the 68-day high of 34 recorded on May 11.
After 34 cases on May 11, the tricity had logged 24 and 27 cases for the next two days.
At 18, most of the cases came from Chandigarh, followed by 12 from Mohali and two from Panchkula.
Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 10, 14, 15, 35, 40, 44, 45 and 38 (West), Behlana, Dhanas, Maloya and Manimajra.
With the spike in cases, tricity’s active caseload rose from 180 to 183 over the past 24 hours.
Now, 90 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 69 in Mohali and 24 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate in these areas was 1.5%, 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.
.
-
Victory Day commemoration: 10-yr-old cycles through 8 states in homage to Netaji
Meerut member of parliament Rajendra Aggarwal and other guests were present in Meerut on Saturday to receive 10-year-old Aarav Bhardwaj who has been on a month-long cycle expedition. Aarav, a Class 6 student in a Delhi school has undertaken a marathon bicycle Yatra covering a distance of approximately 2600 km, passing through eight states. This day, called 'victory day', is remembered as a golden letter day in our freedom movement.
-
French ambassador assures support for Chandigarh’s heritage projects
The French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday called on UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and assured support for the conservation and restoration works in Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings. The French envoy also suggested partnerships with higher educational institutions for greater teaching opportunities for Indian students in France. He also appreciated French support in the 24*7 water supply project. He was accompanied by Chandigarh College of Architecture principal Sangeeta Bagga.
-
Ghaziabad Development Authority plans to levy toll on Hindon elevated road
The Ghaziabad Development Authority has directed its officials to conduct a study on the feasibility of levying toll on the 10.3-km Hindon elevated road, which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near Ghaziabad's border with Delhi. The Hindon elevated road is primarily based on pillars and takes commuters over a 10.3km route while bypassing the city. The road was thrown open to the public on March 30, 2018.
-
Woman gang-raped in Noida park by three, 2 suspects held
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman at a park in Noida, police said on Saturday. One of the suspects is absconding at the moment and all of them were known to the victim, police added. Police identified the absconding suspect as Pawan,(33), who is a Ghaziabad resident. The woman alleged that the three suspects raped her inside the park.
-
Four hurt after SUV rams into car on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Four people, including two children, were injured after their vehicle was hit by an SUV on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday morning. According to police, the injured have been identified as Rajpal,(44), Manju,(24), Vansh,(5), and Jhalak,(3), all residents of Ujhani in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. “The four injured were taken to the District Hospital in Sector 30 and were discharged later,” Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) added.
