Chandigarh turns into gas chamber; at 343, AQI 2nd worst in country

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city continues to worsen with the average AQI of the three Chandigarh stations being the second worst in the country as per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday. This comes out of 261 Indian cities for which the AQI was measured on Tuesday. A truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays water to mitigate the effects of air pollution in Chandigarh on Tuesday . (HT Photo)

Hajipur in Bihar was the most polluted city in the country with an AQI of 427 followed by Chandigarh at 343. Chandigarh was more polluted than Delhi which had an AQI of 334 by taking the average of all 39 stations in Delhi. On Sunday also, the AQI of Chandigarh at 339 was higher than AQI of Delhi at 334.

At 7pm, the AQI was 355 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) Sector 22, 326 at CAAQMS Sector 25 and 360 at Sector 53, all in the ‘very poor’ category. PM 2.5 was the prominent pollutant.

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) had called a meeting of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under member secretary TC Nautiyal where stubble burning was identified as a major contributor while other factors such as the approaching winter season, which has led to temperature inversion; the festive period, which increased the number of vehicles on roads, leading to traffic jams and pollution; and bursting of crackers were also noted as significant contributors.

While the air quality has become worse, the farm fires in Mohali have dipped over 70% as compared to last year. While a total of 128 farm fires were reported in Mohali from September 15 till November 5 last year, merely 38 incidents have been reported in the corresponding period this year.

Till Sunday, Mohali witnessed a total of 40 farm fires. Out of these the field teams found fire at only 16 farms and the rest were separate cases, including smoke due to fire of wood to cook food in open areas by labourers or household waste burnt. Meanwhile, officials in Mohali maintain that farm fires have been on the decline this year.

Professor Suman Mor of Panjab University Department of Environment Sciences who specialises in this subject said, “There is no denying that farm fires in Punjab have led to this situation. There was a spike in the number of farm fires seen in the days after Diwali and we are experiencing its effects.”

Mor said Chandigarh residents could try and limit their traffic movement especially with Gurpurb coming close. She urged residents not to burst crackers on Gurpurb.

Smog reduces visibility to 1,500 metres

Meanwhile, smog was visible in the city especially on Tuesday evening. Visibility around 8.30 am was 2,500 meters while at 5.30 pm it had dropped down to 1,500 metres.

India meteorological department (IMD) Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Because of a western disturbance and a low pressure area over the region, easterly winds are blowing which carry humidity with them which is leading to the formation of smog.” Chances of smog will continue up to November 15.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has started to comply with the CPCC’s directions.

“The MC is working to improve the city’s AQI by using water cannons and sprinklers to manage dust particles,” MC commissioner Amit Kumar said.