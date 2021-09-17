Chandigarh: UP resident catches man trying to rob him

A 27-year-old was caught by the man whom he tried to rob at knifepoint, the police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Chandan Kumar of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The police said that the accused had been looting people in Delhi and he used to escape to Chandigarh after committing crimes.

On the night of September 15, one Pawan Kumar of Allahabad was on his way to the railway when he was stopped by the accused at Hallomajra chowk, who pointed a knife at him and asked him to hand over his valuables.

Pawan instead caught hold of the accused and raised an alarm. The accused was later handed over to the police.

A case under Section 393 of the IPC was registered. The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.