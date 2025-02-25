Chandigarh: UT administrator Kataria hands over appointment letters to 40 special educators

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria handed over appointment letters to 40 special educators during an event organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, on Monday. Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (HT Photo)

The newly appointed educators include 22 trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and 18 junior basic training (JBT) cadre special educators. These posts were created by the Government of India in 2019, and officials confirmed that this marks the first-ever regular appointments for special educators in the UT.

The ceremony was part of Samavesh Utsav, an initiative aimed at mainstreaming children with special needs (CWSN) as per the Inclusive Education component of the National Education Policy (NEP). During the event, an exhibition of craft items created by CWSN students was showcased, and special athletes were felicitated for their achievements.

Kataria interacted with students, parents, coaches and teachers, encouraging them to continue their efforts in fostering an inclusive educational environment.

Currently, around 1.5 lakh students are enrolled in 111 government schools under the Chandigarh education department, including 3,087 CWSN students. Additionally, 157 children with severe disabilities receive home-based education from special educators. Moreover, 2,985 out-of-school children have been identified and enrolled in special training centres within various government schools to ensure their inclusion in formal education.

Govt school extension nears completion

As part of the “Future Ready Chandigarh Vision 2030 and Beyond” initiative by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the UT engineering department has announced that the extension building at Government Model Senior Secondary School will be operational by the next academic session and handed over to the UT education department. The four-storey extension features 16 classrooms and specialised labs, enabling the school to introduce the science stream, which was previously unavailable due to a lack of lab facilities. The project, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore, aims to enhance educational infrastructure and opportunities for students.