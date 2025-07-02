Chandigarh: UT Police sets up special cell to protect runaway couples

In a move to safeguard runaway couples from threats to their life and liberty, Chandigarh Police have operationalised a dedicated special cell under the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) for their protection. The cell, located at the home guards building in Sector 17, has been activated as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. At the grassroots level, station house officers of all police stations in Chandigarh have been made responsible for conducting inquiries into representations filed by couples or individuals alleging threat. (HT File)

To streamline the process of offering immediate support to such couples—often vulnerable due to social, familial or community backlash—the police have released a detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The superintendent of police (city) has been designated as the state nodal officer to oversee the implementation of the SOP. At the grassroots level, station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations in Chandigarh have been made responsible for conducting inquiries into representations filed by couples or individuals alleging threat. Each inquiry will be supervised by the nodal officer and will mandatorily involve a woman police officer to ensure a sensitive and safe environment during proceedings.

Once a representation is received, it is to be forwarded without delay to the concerned SHO, who must complete the inquiry within three days. The SHO is empowered to offer immediate protection, including safe shelter, if there is a prima facie threat to the couple.

Emergency shelter and threat assessment

In cases where danger is assessed, the SHO must arrange accommodation at the protection home/safe house in Sector-19B. If the female partner is a minor, she will be shifted to Aashiana, Sector-15, as per official guidelines. The police will also conduct a formal threat assessment and take appropriate security measures.

The SOP mandates that if protection is denied, the SHO must issue a same-day, written and reasoned order. This order is to be shared free of cost with both the couple and higher officials, including the concerned SDPO or DSP.

Couples who wish to challenge the SHO’s decision can appeal to the SDPO or DSP, who must provide a ruling within seven days.

To enhance responsiveness, a 24x7 helpline (112) and an online portal—Special Cell for Protection of Runaway Couples—have been launched on the official Chandigarh Police website. In case of emergency, a PCR unit and AHTU team will be dispatched immediately after case registration on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System.

The police have also begun maintaining year-long data on such cases to ensure accountability and transparency in follow-up action.