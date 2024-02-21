Chandigarh: Vehicle lifting gang busted with arrest of three

Police arrested three for their involvement in vehicle thefts and recovered one towing van, two cars and the engine of a stolen car from their possession. Police have solved three cases of vehicle theft in the city with their arrest. (iStock)

An FIR was registered on February 16 on the complaint of Ashok Kumar who stated that his Tata Indica car was stolen from front of British School, Sector-44, Chandigarh.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

During the investigation, police nabbed Amandeep Singh and Sarvesh Kumar. The accused used to steal the vehicles by using a towing van in the night and then selling the stolen vehicle to their accomplice Jagtar Singh of Amloh, Punjab. He was also arrested in this case. Police have solved three cases of vehicle theft in the city with their arrest.