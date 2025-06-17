Chandigarh: Violent street clashes in Sector 29 lead to cross FIRs

A violent group clash between two groups of youngsters in Sector 29 has resulted in cross FIRs, with each side accusing the other of assault. According to a complaint filed by 18-year-old Navjot Singh, a resident of Sector 29, the chain of events began on June 9 when his friends Luvish and Shivam were allegedly threatened and slapped by a group of unidentified youths in a park of the same area. One of the victims informed his elder brother Nishant, who arrived at the scene after sometime. The police have registered FIRs of the both groups under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

According to the complainant, on June 10 next evening, the accused called Nishant to the same park on the pretext of holding a peaceful meeting but he was attacked by Saif, Aman, and Khalid among a group of 15-20 people. As per the complaint, Nishant suffered injuries to his face and back.

Navjot alleged that later that night, while returning home, he was chased and surrounded by the same group armed with deadly weapons like axes, swords, iron rods and chains. He claimed that he was brutally beaten up near Garhwal Bhawan and left unconscious. A passerby spotted him at around 10 pm and informed the police control room following which he was taken to GMCH, Sector 32.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old of the rival group, who is a resident of the same area and named in the initial FIR, came up with a counter-complaint, alleging that he was attacked near a mobile repair shop in Sector 30 by around 15 boys on June 10. He stated that he was dragged out of the shop, beaten up and left severely injured. The teenager also claimed that he had video footage of the attack. He has named 11 individuals, including Navjot, Nishant, Himanshu and Shivam, in his complaint. The police have registered FIRs of the both groups under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV footage from traffic lights at Sector 29 and 30 as well as videos submitted by both parties are being examined, officials said.