Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on August 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 3, 2024, is 30.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.85 °C and 31.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.14 °C and 32.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.85 °C and 31.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 4, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|32.26 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|32.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 7, 2024
|28.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|25.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|30.52 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
