Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.85 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 4, 2024 27.25 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 32.26 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 32.15 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 28.13 °C Moderate rain August 8, 2024 25.93 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 28.8 °C Light rain August 10, 2024 30.52 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.72 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.08 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.0 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.78 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on August 3, 2024, is 30.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.85 °C and 31.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.14 °C and 32.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.With temperatures ranging between 26.85 °C and 31.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

