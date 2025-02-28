Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 28, 2025, is 15.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.24 °C and 16.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.17 °C and 24.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|15.81
|Moderate rain
|March 2, 2025
|19.66
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|24.47
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|24.03
|Overcast clouds
|March 5, 2025
|23.53
|Scattered clouds
|March 6, 2025
|25.02
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|24.71
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025
