Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.11 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 21, 2024, is 35.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.11 °C and 38.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.17 °C and 35.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.11 °C and 38.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 123.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|33.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|33.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|33.38 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|34.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|33.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|26.02 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
