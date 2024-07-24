Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.36 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 25, 2024 34.33 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 32.5 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 27.25 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 29.97 °C Heavy intensity rain July 29, 2024 33.09 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 32.42 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 29.56 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.35 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.73 °C Light rain Chennai 33.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.71 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.61 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.73 °C Light rain Delhi 38.14 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 24, 2024, is 34.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.36 °C and 37.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 36.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.With temperatures ranging between 27.36 °C and 37.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 62.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.