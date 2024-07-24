 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.36 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.36 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024

Jul 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 24, 2024, is 34.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.36 °C and 37.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 36.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.36 °C and 37.69 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 25, 2024 34.33 °C Moderate rain
July 26, 2024 32.5 °C Moderate rain
July 27, 2024 27.25 °C Moderate rain
July 28, 2024 29.97 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 29, 2024 33.09 °C Light rain
July 30, 2024 32.42 °C Moderate rain
July 31, 2024 29.56 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.35 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.73 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.05 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.71 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.61 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.73 °C Light rain
Delhi 38.14 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on July 24, 2024
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.36 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024
