Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.76 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 30.65 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 26.31 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 28.54 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 31.39 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 35.24 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 35.19 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 3, 2024, is 32.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.76 °C and 33.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.31 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 26.76 °C and 33.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 82.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024

