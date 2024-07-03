Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.76 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024
Jul 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 3, 2024, is 32.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.76 °C and 33.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.31 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.76 °C and 33.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 4, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|30.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|26.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|31.39 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|35.24 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|35.19 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.49 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
