Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.76 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 3, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 3, 2024, is 32.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.76 °C and 33.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.31 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.76 °C and 33.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 4, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain
July 5, 2024 30.65 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 26.31 °C Moderate rain
July 7, 2024 28.54 °C Light rain
July 8, 2024 31.39 °C Light rain
July 9, 2024 35.24 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 35.19 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.95 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

