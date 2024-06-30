Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.11 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 34.03 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 33.5 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 28.08 °C Heavy intensity rain July 4, 2024 25.55 °C Heavy intensity rain July 5, 2024 27.03 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 26.32 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 25.69 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 30, 2024, is 34.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.11 °C and 38.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.58 °C and 38.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 28.11 °C and 38.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 158.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.