Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.11 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 30, 2024, is 34.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.11 °C and 38.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.58 °C and 38.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.11 °C and 38.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 158.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 1, 2024
|34.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|33.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|28.08 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 4, 2024
|25.55 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 5, 2024
|27.03 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|26.32 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|25.69 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.12 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.7 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|35.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
