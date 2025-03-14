Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 14, 2025, is 27.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.54 °C and 32.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.51 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 15, 2025
|27.47
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|30.58
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|30.32
|Light rain
|March 18, 2025
|29.78
|Few clouds
|March 19, 2025
|29.22
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|28.84
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|32.80
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025
