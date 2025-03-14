Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.54 °C, check weather forecast for March 14, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 14, 2025, is 27.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.54 °C and 32.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.51 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 71.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 15, 2025 27.47 Light rain March 16, 2025 30.58 Light rain March 17, 2025 30.32 Light rain March 18, 2025 29.78 Few clouds March 19, 2025 29.22 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 28.84 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 32.80 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.14 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 31.37 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 29.57 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 34.12 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.61 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.26 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.