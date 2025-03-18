Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 18, 2025, is 27.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.43 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 114.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 19, 2025
|27.55
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|30.35
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|32.89
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|32.17
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|31.54
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|33.57
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|35.06
|Sky is clear
