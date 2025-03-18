Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.61 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 18, 2025, is 27.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 30.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:32 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.43 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 114.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 19, 2025 27.55 Few clouds March 20, 2025 30.35 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 32.89 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 32.17 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 31.54 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 33.57 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 35.06 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.31 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.89 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 31.97 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.66 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.74 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.19 °C Sky is clear



