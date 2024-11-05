Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.4 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 6, 2024 27.95 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 28.55 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 28.85 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 28.86 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 28.97 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 29.18 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 26.94 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.86 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.68 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.11 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.61 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.55 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.03 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.66 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 5, 2024, is 26.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.4 °C and 29.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.25 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 173.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

