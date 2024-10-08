Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.21 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on October 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 8, 2024, is 28.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.21 °C and 31.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 31.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 161.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 9, 2024
|29.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 10, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|30.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|30.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|30.22 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
