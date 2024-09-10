 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.7 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.7 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Sep 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 10, 2024, is 30.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.7 °C and 33.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.83 °C and 34.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.7 °C and 33.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 161.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 11, 2024 32.34 °C Light rain
September 12, 2024 29.27 °C Moderate rain
September 13, 2024 25.19 °C Light rain
September 14, 2024 29.61 °C Light rain
September 15, 2024 29.49 °C Sky is clear
September 16, 2024 30.64 °C Scattered clouds
September 17, 2024 30.84 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

