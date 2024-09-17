Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 17, 2024, is 31.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.3 °C and 33.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.15 °C and 29.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.3 °C and 33.24 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 156.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 18, 2024 28.97 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 31.96 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 32.25 °C Sky is clear
September 21, 2024 32.83 °C Sky is clear
September 22, 2024 34.03 °C Overcast clouds
September 23, 2024 34.85 °C Few clouds
September 24, 2024 33.72 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds
Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on September 17, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on September 17, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
