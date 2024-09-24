Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.32 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 24, 2024, is 32.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.32 °C and 35.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.13 °C and 35.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.32 °C and 35.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 177.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 25, 2024 33.72 °C Sky is clear
September 26, 2024 32.1 °C Light rain
September 27, 2024 30.12 °C Light rain
September 28, 2024 29.46 °C Light rain
September 29, 2024 30.41 °C Sky is clear
September 30, 2024 31.54 °C Sky is clear
October 1, 2024 31.65 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on September 24, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
