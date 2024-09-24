Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.32 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 33.72 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 32.1 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 30.12 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 29.46 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 30.41 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 31.54 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 31.65 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 24, 2024, is 32.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.32 °C and 35.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.13 °C and 35.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 26.32 °C and 35.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.