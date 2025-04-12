Liquor vend re-auction: Chandigarh admn sets winning bids by ousted vendors as reserve price

Days after cancelling allotments of 48 liquor vends, the UT excise and taxation department is holding a fresh auction to allot them again—but at the winning price quoted by the ousted successful bidders. The Chandigarh excise and taxation department has already earned ₹ 23 crore from the cancelled liquor vends. (HT Photo)

In the first auction held on March 21, the department had auctioned 96 out of 97 liquor vends for 2025–26, generating ₹606 crore in revenue — 36% above the ₹439 crore reserve price.

The liquor vend in Palsora had fetched the highest bid of ₹14 crore, well above its reserve price of ₹10.22 crore.

But the allotment of as many as 48 vends was cancelled on April 9 and April 10 over non-submission of bank guarantees worth ₹40 crore, necessitating a fresh round of auction.

The bids will be opened on April 21, with the reserve price being reduced proportionately, depending on the number of days remaining under the fiscal.

The department has already earned ₹23 crore from the cancelled liquor vends following forfeiture of the earnest money and security deposits.

A senior officer from the excise department stated, “We are hopeful that the re-auction will be successful and generate good revenue.”

Meanwhile, liquor contractor Sahil Garg, who had secured nine vends in the first auction, has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging UT’s move not to accept his bank guarantee on April 9. He has argued that the process for procuring a bank guarantee got held up due procedural delays and legal battle surrounding the excise policy. But when he went to deposit the guarantee on April 9, it was not accepted. The petition is likely to be listed for hearing next week.