Chandigarh: With 15% rain deficit, monsoon withdrawal likely in three days

The monsoon is likely to withdraw from the city this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Officials indicated that the process could be declared within the next two to three days if prevailing weather conditions persist. Participants during an event organised by the Indian Air Force on a pleasant morning at Sukhna Lake on Sunday. The day temperature was 35°C, 2°C above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A western disturbance (WD) was active over the region last week, but it did not bring significant rainfall to the city. With rain now unlikely and clear skies expected to continue, monsoon withdrawal is considered imminent.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Clear skies are likely to continue and we can expect monsoon withdrawal from the region this week. If the current conditions persist, parts of this region will experience withdrawal within the next two or three days.”

Paul said a withdrawal this week would be broadly in line with the normal schedule, as the process is usually declared towards the end of September. Although it may be declared a few days ahead of the normal date, it would not be considered an early withdrawal, as a difference of a day or two is not treated as early or delayed by the IMD. The normal withdrawal date is September 25.

Last year, monsoon withdrawal was declared on September 24, the earliest in the past 24 years.

According to weather officials, several conditions are considered before declaring the withdrawal of the monsoon, including four to five consecutive days without rainfall over the region, a fall in humidity and the development of an anticyclonic movement over the area.

As of Sunday, 697.6 mm rain has been recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39 this monsoon till now. This is 15% below normal for the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, clear skies are expected to persist through the week, which can lead to a rise in temperature. The rise is unlikely to be too steep as September nears its end.

The maximum temperature remained unchanged at 35°C on Saturday and Sunday, 2°C above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 20.9°C on Saturday to 23.4°C on Sunday, remaining 1°C below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 22°C and 23°C.