Chandigarh: Woman found hanging, man booked for dowry death

Two months after a 22-year-old woman’s body was found hanging in her house in Sector 29 on June 7, police have booked her husband for dowry death.
In his complaint to the police, the woman’s father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his daughter got married on April 17, 2017, and with her husband shifted to Chandigarh, where they started living in Sector 29.
But a year after their marriage, his son-in-law, who sold golgappas for a living, started thrashing his daughter for not bringing enough dowry and demanded money as well as a four-wheeler.
The father told the police that he had already given a motorcycle, three gold rings, a gold chain, a buffalo and furniture worth ₹1.30 lakh at the time of his daughter’s marriage. After his son-in-law started harassing her, he paid another ₹50,000 in cash. But he continued to assault his daughter. Disturbed over this, his daughter hanged herself on June 7.
The suicide had come to light after neighbours heard the woman’s eight-month-old child crying. As no suicide note was found, police had initiated inquest proceedings.
Now, after the father’s complaint, police have booked the accused under Section 304-B (dowry harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. Efforts are on to arrest him.
Karnal man killed, three of family injured in roof collapse
A 38-year-old man was killed and three members of Rajbir (38) of Alipur Khalsa village of the district's family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Alipur Khalsa village in Karnal district in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. While Rajbir's mother Sona Devi (66), and his two sons aged 5 and 7 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. They were rushed to a local hospital at Gharaunda but Rajbir was declared dead, the police said.
Missed live telecast, but he created history, can watch his match again & again: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh’s family
As Indians all over the world rejoiced at weightlifter Gurdeep Singh's stellar performance in the Commonwealth Games, which won him a bronze medal in the 109 kg weight category, his family in Majri village of Khanna missed the live telecast of the event due to a broadcast disruption. The family also received congratulatory messages from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Tennis: Aniruddha to clash with Akshat in U-18 finals
Aniruddh Sangra will lock horns with Akshat Dhull in the boys' U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10. Aniruddh defeated fifth seed Pratham Hitesh Kotak 6-4, 6-3, while top seed Akshat Dhull beat Yashshavi Balhara 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys' Under-14 singles' semi-finals, top seed Sumukh Marya defeated 6-1 in straight sets 7-6(2), Raghav Pawan.
Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP, praises ‘best’ PM Modi, ‘spotless’ CM Khattar
Less than two months after the Congress expelled its Adampur legislator from all party positions for cross-voting in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Thursday along with his wife and former two-term MLA Renuka Bishnoi and supporters in the presence of senior party leaders, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Mohali realtor’s false claims busted; HC orders refund with interest
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Mohali realtor to refund excess funds collected from allottees with interest, as it came to light that the additional “super area” for which it had been taken did not exist. The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal dismissed the appeal of Janta Land Promoters, which had been filed in around 20 cases with multiple petitioners in connection to its project, Sky Garden, in Sector-66-A, Mohali.
