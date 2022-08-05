Chandigarh: Woman found hanging, man booked for dowry death

Two months after a 22-year-old woman’s body was found hanging in her house in Sector 29 on June 7, police have booked her husband for dowry death.

In his complaint to the police, the woman’s father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his daughter got married on April 17, 2017, and with her husband shifted to Chandigarh, where they started living in Sector 29.

But a year after their marriage, his son-in-law, who sold golgappas for a living, started thrashing his daughter for not bringing enough dowry and demanded money as well as a four-wheeler.

The father told the police that he had already given a motorcycle, three gold rings, a gold chain, a buffalo and furniture worth ₹1.30 lakh at the time of his daughter’s marriage. After his son-in-law started harassing her, he paid another ₹50,000 in cash. But he continued to assault his daughter. Disturbed over this, his daughter hanged herself on June 7.

The suicide had come to light after neighbours heard the woman’s eight-month-old child crying. As no suicide note was found, police had initiated inquest proceedings.

Now, after the father’s complaint, police have booked the accused under Section 304-B (dowry harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. Efforts are on to arrest him.