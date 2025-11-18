Chandigarh: Woman, her aide get 5-year RI for sexually assaulting minor sons

A woman and her male friend have been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting and harassing her two minor sons. After the father informed the police, a case was registered at the Sector 49 police station under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 511 (attempting to commit an offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (HT File)

The duo have also been told to pay a fine of ₹12,000.

The case was registered by the children’s father. The complainant had told police that he had got married to the woman in November 2004 and eventually had two sons. The family resided in Sector 49, Chandigarh, but he later separated from his wife following a marital discord after which the sons continued to live with the mother.

It was during this that his sons, both minors, were subjected to sexual harassment and assault, the father had alleged. As per the father’s statement to the police, the woman and her friend, Anmol, used to consume drugs and sexually harass the minors. The duo had also sent obscene pictures to the younger son, the father stated, adding that Anmol had threatened both victims of dire consequences if they disclosed the matter to their father or anyone else.

After the father informed the police, a case was registered at the Sector 49 police station under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 511 (attempting to commit an offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The mother and her friend were arrested soon after the filing of the FIR. Both victims were counselled and their statements were recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The mother had applied for bail twice and was able to get it the second time, while Anmol was denied bail. Both had claimed innocence. During the bail hearing, Anmol had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the marital dispute between the couple. The mother, meanwhile, had alleged that her husband had used her sons to settle his grievances against her and that she was a victim of domestic violence. She had further stated that her husband should be prosecuted for posting objectionable pictures of her on his Whatsapp status.

The court, after hearing both sides, held the woman and her friend guilty.