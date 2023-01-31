Chandigarh: Youth gets 10-year RI for kidnapping, raping 14-year-old

Over three years after a youth kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl in 2019, a fast-track court has sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

The youth was convicted on Friday while the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Monday.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, Ashu, a resident of Colony Number 4, who was 19 at the time of the incident.

He was accused of kidnapping the girl and taking her to his maternal grandparents’ house in Fatehabad, Haryana, where he also raped her.

While earlier a kidnapping case was registered at the Industrial Area police station on May 2, 2019, Section 376(3) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added to the FIR following the girl’s allegations.