Chandigarh: 10 lakh cleared for jogging track at Sector-24 park

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2024 09:34 AM IST

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, and was attended by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, and other members of committee including councillors, Jaswinder Kaur, Maheshinder Singh Siddhu, Lakhbir Singh, Taruna Mehta and other senior officers of the civic body

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of municipal corporation (MC) approved the construction of a jogging track at a park in Sector 24, at an estimated cost of 10.31 lakh on Monday.

The committee approved the construction of a toe wall, along the composting plant, in Dadumajra, Chandigarh, at a cost of ₹15.4 lakh. (HT Photo)
The committee approved the construction of a toe wall, along the composting plant, in Dadumajra, Chandigarh, at a cost of 15.4 lakh. (HT Photo)

The committee also approved the construction of a toe wall, along the composting plant, in Dadumajra at a cost of 15.4 lakh; arranging a programme for ‘Chhath Puja’ at Indira Colony, Manimajra, at a cost of 7 lakh; construction of three public toilet blocks in three different green belts located at Palm Park, Dadumajra, at an estimated cost of 49.7 lakh and other projects.

The committee also enhanced the fee of advocates empanelled by the corporation in district courts, labour court, Permanent Lok Adalat, consumer forum and other lower courts from 7,000 to 10,000 per case including clerkage and expenses.

