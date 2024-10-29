Chandigarh: 10 lakh cleared for jogging track at Sector-24 park

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of municipal corporation (MC) approved the construction of a jogging track at a park in Sector 24, at an estimated cost of ₹10.31 lakh on Monday. The committee approved the construction of a toe wall, along the composting plant, in Dadumajra, Chandigarh, at a cost of ₹ 15.4 lakh. (HT Photo)

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, and was attended by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, and other members of committee including councillors, Jaswinder Kaur, Maheshinder Singh Siddhu, Lakhbir Singh, Taruna Mehta and other senior officers of the civic body.

The committee also approved the construction of a toe wall, along the composting plant, in Dadumajra at a cost of ₹15.4 lakh; arranging a programme for ‘Chhath Puja’ at Indira Colony, Manimajra, at a cost of ₹7 lakh; construction of three public toilet blocks in three different green belts located at Palm Park, Dadumajra, at an estimated cost of ₹49.7 lakh and other projects.

The committee also enhanced the fee of advocates empanelled by the corporation in district courts, labour court, Permanent Lok Adalat, consumer forum and other lower courts from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000 per case including clerkage and expenses.