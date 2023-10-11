News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh:2 SIs booked in 5-lakh graft case dismissed

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 11, 2023 09:50 AM IST

After Chandigarh Police suspended sub-inspector Akhtar Hussain and SI Krishan Kumar Fauji, posted with the economics offences wing (EOW), as they were booked on Friday for seeking ₹5-lakh bribe from a local resident in lieu of helping his relative in a GST fraud case; both the cops have been dismissed.

Their dismissal raised eyeballs as the cops were yet to be convicted.

Other than this, UT Police dismissed sub-inspector Naveen Phogat who was booked and absconding in 1.01 extortion case registered in Sector 39 police station.

Earlier police had dismissed SI Naveen Phogat in August this year after he was booked for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting 1.01 crore from him.

