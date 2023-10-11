Chandigarh:2 SIs booked in 5-lakh graft case dismissed

Three days after UT Police suspended sub-inspector Akhtar Hussain and SI Krishan Kumar Fauji, posted with the economics offences wing (EOW), as they were booked on Friday for seeking ₹5-lakh bribe from a local resident in lieu of helping his relative in a GST fraud case; both the cops have been dismissed. Three days after Chandigarh Police suspended sub-inspector Akhtar Hussain and SI Krishan Kumar Fauji, posted with the economics offences wing (EOW), as they were booked on Friday for seeking ₹ 5-lakh bribe from a local resident in lieu of helping his relative in a GST fraud case; both the cops have been dismissed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

Their dismissal raised eyeballs as the cops were yet to be convicted.

Other than this, UT Police dismissed sub-inspector Naveen Phogat who was booked and absconding in 1.01 extortion case registered in Sector 39 police station.

Earlier police had dismissed SI Naveen Phogat in August this year after he was booked for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him.

