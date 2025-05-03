Chandigarh: 300 cops to be deployed for NEET exam on May 5

As the city gears up for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - UG on Sunday, the Chandigarh police are undertaking high security measures to ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the examination. Around 300 police personnel will be deployed in and around the 10 examination centres designated across the city. All candidates will undergo mandatory frisking before entering the examination halls. Both male and female frisking personnel have been assigned to inspect the candidates for any prohibited items, including mobile phones, smart watches, electronic gadgets, hidden notes, or communication devices. (HT Photo)

The city police will maintain round-the-clock surveillance inside and near the exam centres. “Each centre will have dedicated security teams. The focus will be on crowd management, prevention of impersonation, and curbing any attempts at cheating,” said a senior police official.

Officials said strict protocols will be in place to curb any malpractice or paper leak attempts. Mobile phones and other electronic devices will be strictly prohibited for all staff members, including invigilators, inside the examination premises. Only authorised personnel will be allowed access to communication equipment under monitored conditions.

To add a layer of security, biometric attendance of all candidates will be recorded at the centres to verify their identity and prevent impersonation. This includes fingerprint scanning and photograph capture at the entry point.

“Security teams have been instructed to maintain vigil throughout the day, especially during the entry and exit timings. Traffic near the exam centres will also be regulated,” the senior police officer added.

NEET-UG is one of the biggest medical entrance exams in the country, with thousands of candidates expected to appear in Chandigarh alone. The 2024 NEET - UG medical entrance exam sparked significant controversy due to allegations of paper leaks and unfair marking practices, with a large number of students securing perfect scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a dedicated platform for reporting suspicious claims related to NEET - UG 2025, urging candidates and the public to stay alert against fraudulent promises of exam paper access or impersonation.