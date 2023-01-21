Chandigarh: 30-year-old caught with banned injections awarded two-year RI

Over three years after a 30-year-old man was caught with 22 vials of restricted injection buprenorphine, a local court on Friday sentenced him to 12-year rigorous imprisonment.

Convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Monu, a resident of Sector 38, was also fined ₹1.2 lakh by the court.

According to case files, police had arrested Monu from the Sector 39/40 dividing road around 2.15 pm on December 30, 2019. He was apprehended on the basis of suspicion and 22 vials of buprenorphine injection were recovered from his person. He was also carrying seven vials of banned pheniramine maleate injection, but it is not covered under the NDPS Act.

The prosecution examined six witnesses after the accused opted for trial, citing he had been falsely implicated.

Praying for leniency, he appealed to the court that he was a first-time offender and had to look after his family.

The court, however, observed that the nature of the offence and commercial quantity of the contraband did not leave any reason to treat him with leniency, and sentenced him to two-year rigorous imprisonment.