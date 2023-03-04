Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Advances in paediatric gastroenterology in focus at PGIMER CME

Chandigarh: Advances in paediatric gastroenterology in focus at PGIMER CME

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2023 03:25 AM IST

The CME included talks on celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, endoscopic ultrasound for paediatric pancreatic diseases and newer advances in paediatric cholestasis, delivered by eminent speakers from India and abroad

Over 125 delegates attended the paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology CME, and the second Prof Saroj Mehta Memorial Oration organised by PGIMER on Saturday.

The event was an academic feast with active deliberations between faculty and students.
The event was an academic feast with active deliberations between faculty and students. (HT Photo)

Dr Saroj Mehta, the doyenne of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology in India, is credited with setting up of the first such dedicated department in the country at PGIMER in 1984.

The CME included talks on celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, endoscopic ultrasound for paediatric pancreatic diseases and newer advances in paediatric cholestasis, delivered by eminent speakers from India and abroad. The event was an academic feast with active deliberations between faculty and students.

Dr Sadhna Lal was the organising chairperson and Dr Surinder Rana was the organising secretary.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
