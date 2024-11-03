Chandigarh: After no rain in October, November also likely to remain dry

With no rain throughout the month, Chandigarh experienced its driest October since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Because of the dry weather, the average temperature in October also remained high. At 33.7°C, the average maximum temperature was highest since 2011 for which data was available. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

It was only in 2020 October last that no rain was recorded in the month. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue in November as well, based on IMD’s extended forecast for the month.

By combining values for both the IMD Sector 39 observatory and the airport station, 18.1 mm rain was expected in October. However, the rain meter at both stations did not rise beyond 0 mm. This had last happened in 2020. In 2023, 23.4 mm rain was recorded in the month.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “After monsoon the only source of rain in the region is Western Disturbances (WD). They are unpredictable in nature, but usually only a few active WDs are seen between monsoon and the winter season.”

Paul further added that as per the long-range forecast issued by IMD, there was probability of below average rain in November as well. According to a recent extended forecast by IMD, there is little probability of any rain in the city for the next two weeks.

Hottest October since 2011

Because of the dry weather, the average temperature in October also remained high. At 33.7°C, the average maximum temperature was highest since 2011 for which data was available. An average temperature of 33.7°C was also recorded in October 2020, but it never rose higher than this thereon. Last year, it was 31.9°C.

The average minimum temperature at 19.8°C was also the highest since 2013, when it had gone up to 20.3°C.

Paul said this was to be expected due to scarcity of rain and due to the effect of Cyclone Dana towards the second half of the month, which changed the dominant wind patterns in the city.

The temperature, however, has started to fall now. The minimum temperature dropped from 17.7°C on Friday to 14.6°C on Saturday, sliding below 15°C for the first time this season. However, it’s normal for this time of the year.

Before this, the lowest minimum temperature was 17°C on October 25.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature rose from 32.6°C to 32.9°C, 3.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C, and the minimum temperature around 15°C.