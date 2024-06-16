Chandigarh: Audit highlights police failure to dispose of condemned vehicles

A recent audit report has unveiled significant lapses in disposal of condemned vehicles by the Chandigarh Police, resulting in blocked space, high repair costs and potential safety hazards. A few condemned vehicles are still being used, resulting in repair costs worth lakhs (HT)

According to the report from the office of the Director General of Audit (Central), obtained under the RTI Act, a check of store and stock records for 2019-23 revealed that the Chandigarh administration’s home department had approved the condemnation of 117 vehicles on October 31, 2022.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Despite directives to liaise with the transport secretary for disposal, 39 vehicles, including old Royal Enfield Bullet, Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache bikes, with a reserve price of ₹6.7 lakh remain unsold and occupy valuable space.

Further compounding the issue, 74 vehicles, valued at ₹73.85 lakh, were handed over to the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) for e-auction. However, the final disposal and deposit of government receipts are still pending, risking further depreciation of these assets.

The report also highlighted the continued use of 28 condemned vehicles (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga) by the police, which had already been sanctioned for disposal. These vehicles, which have exceeded the prescribed distance cap of 1.5 lakh km or lifespan of 6.5 years, have incurred repair costs amounting to ₹7.73 lakh between 2019 and 2023. The prolonged use of these vehicles not only drains financial resources but also jeopardises the safety of cops and people.

“Despite a lapse of more than 14 months, no action has been taken to auction the said vehicles by the department. Mobility is vital to the efficient performance of the police which may be affected by the use of condemned vehicles,” the audit report observed.

Additionally, the audit found that 2,129,915 empty cartridges (fired ammunition) were awaiting disposal. The non-disposal of these cartridges has not only blocked space but also represents a loss in potential revenue for the government, said the report.

The audit stresses the importance of timely disposal as per Rule 217 and 218 of the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 to prevent accumulation and deterioration of obsolete items. The police have yet to respond to these observations.