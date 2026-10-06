Chandigarh: Bomb hoax triggers search at 6 schools, police to issue SOP

Six schools in Sectors 15, 28, 31, 39, 41 and 45 received bomb threats, triggering a thorough search operation by the police, along with the bomb squad, on Monday morning. Nothing suspicious was found, officials said. The SOP outlines the steps schools should take in such situations and how to inform and assist the authorities. The SOP will be officially launched in the next few days, followed by a training session for principals, the officer said. (HT File)

Police said multiple calls have been received this year threatening private and government schools, the Punjab and Haryana secretariat, the high court and the district courts complex, but the accused in most of the cases remain untraceable. A senior police officer, wishing not to be named, said perpetrators use special apps to send emails that keep the identity of the sender anonymous. They also use Virtual Private Network (VPN) settings to route their internet traffic through different countries, making it difficult to track them, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police are set to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools to follow in case of bomb threats. The guidelines were prepared after a meeting with private and government school representatives last month, officials said.

The SOP outlines the steps schools should take in such situations and how to inform and assist the authorities. The SOP will be officially launched in the next few days, followed by a training session for principals, the officer said.

Last year, two persons were arrested for making hoax calls. One of them was Saurav Biswas, arrested in July 2025 in West Bengal. He had allegedly entered India from Bangladesh and had sold multiple Gmail accounts online. Officials said such callers were causing mischief and disturbing routine life in the city.