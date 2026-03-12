Chandigarh: Caught littering but can’t pay the fine? Get a broom ready

Litterbugs caught dumping waste may now end up cleaning the city if they are unable to pay the fine. The initiative aims to transform penalties into opportunities for public participation while reinforcing the importance of maintaining cleanliness in Chandigarh. (HT)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will allow violators of the Solid Waste Management Bylaws to undertake community sanitation work instead of paying penalties, subject to approval by authorities.

The initiative aims to transform penalties into opportunities for public participation while reinforcing the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Under the new system, offenders who approach the municipal corporation citing genuine financial or personal constraints may apply to have their challans relaxed or waived by undertaking community sanitation work. The applicants are required to submit a written undertaking, committing to perform assigned sanitation duties sincerely under the supervision of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing.

Area health supervisors or sanitary inspectors will assign the nature and duration of the work, which may include waste lifting, sweeping or general cleaning activities, depending on the requirements in different parts of the city.

The initiative has already recorded its first violator, a resident of Sector 25, who was issued a challan amounting to ₹13,401 in December last year. Unable to pay the fine, the violator carried out sanitation work within his locality. Similarly, two residents from Sector 25 and Sector 8, each facing fines of ₹14,071, also opted to undertake community service instead of paying the fine.

The violator from Sector 25 performed sanitation duties at the Slaughter House in Phase1, Industrial Area, while the one from Sector 8 carried out cleaning activities in the same sector.

All assigned work was performed under the supervision of the health supervisor concerned, and their activities were documented through photographs and detailed compliance reports. The cases have now been forwarded to the competent authority for final approval regarding the compounding of their challans.

Speaking about the initiative, MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the initiative was not intended to provide an easy escape from penalties. The field staff must submit verified completion reports to the MOH office. The request for relaxation or compounding will be considered only after authorities are satisfied with the sincerity and quality of the service.

He said the move was aimed at promoting responsible civic behaviour while ensuring strict enforcement of waste management laws.

He said the municipal corporation remained committed to the strict implementation of the solid waste management rules and warned that littering, illegal dumping of waste and violations related to sanitation will continue to attract stringent action.

“The objective is not merely to impose fines but to sensitise citizens about the importance of maintaining cleanliness. When violators themselves participate in sanitation activities, they understand the effort involved in keeping the city clean and become more responsible citizens,” he said.

The commissioner further reiterated that MC was adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards littering and illegal dumping of waste across the city. By integrating community service with enforcement, the civic body aims to reduce the burden of unpaid challans while simultaneously strengthening the workforce dedicated to the Swachh Bharat Mission and ensuring a cleaner, healthier Chandigarh.