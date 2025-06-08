Chandigarh: Driver makes off with impounded truck from Traffic Lines, booked

A truck driver was booked for allegedly stealing his impounded vehicle from the Sector 29 Traffic Lines on Thursday night. The vehicle, bearing registration number RJ01-GD-0370, was later traced to the Verka Milk Plant in Mohali. (Stock image)

According to an official report submitted by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satyavir Singh, in-charge of the Impound Section, the truck was seized near the Hallo Majra light point on Thursday by ASI Subhash Chander under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Sections 115, 194(1), 3/181, 29/192, 146, 196 and 177.

The vehicle was then deposited at the Sector 29 Traffic Lines around 7.20 pm and its key was handed over to the impound section.

However, the following day, at 11 am, the vehicle was missing from the parking area.

ASI Satyavir suspected that the driver, Mahaveer Prasad Jat, used a duplicate key to take away the truck without settling the challan.

After informing senior officers, a search operation was launched by the Impound Section. Contact was established with the vehicle owner and driver using the numbers provided on the truck. It was then learned that the vehicle was being unloaded at the Verka Milk Plant in Mohali.

Acting swiftly, ASI Satyavir, along with other traffic officials, rushed to the location and successfully tracked down both the vehicle and driver.

The driver, Mahaveer Prasad Jat, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, was taken into custody and brought back to the Sector 29 Traffic Lines along with the truck and the second key.

Based on a formal complaint and preliminary inquiry, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 303 (2) (theft) and 317 (2) (stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).