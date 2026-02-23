Chandigarh: End of winter in sight as mercury continues to rise

As February enters its final week, winter appears to be steadily loosening its grip on the city, with temperatures maintaining an upward trend. Rowers practising in the glistening waters of Sukhna Lake with the setting sun in the backdrop. (Keshav SIngh/HT)

The warming pattern continued through the past week due to warm easterly winds, as the mercury climbed to 29.2°C on Tuesday, the highest since 29.5°C on February 21 and 22 in 2023.

Since then, the maximum temperature has fluctuated between 25°C and 28°C amid clear weather.

On Sunday, the day temperature stood at 27.2°C, three degrees above normal and slightly higher than 26.4°C recorded on Saturday.

The night temperature has also followed a similar trajectory. The minimum temperature climbed to 15.1°C on Wednesday over the past week, three degrees above normal and the highest of the season. Thereafter, it hovered between 11°C and 13°C, settling at 11.2°C on Sunday, marginally below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies and dry weather are likely to persist as the month concludes, with no rainfall forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 26°C and 27°C in the coming days leading to bright afternoons, while the minimum temperature is likely to rise again to around 14°C, making for warmer mornings and nights.

February has witnessed a gradual but steady rise in temperatures. In the first week, the maximum temperature touched 24°C (February 7). In the second week, it rose to 26.4°C (February 15), before peaking at 29.2°C in the third week (February 17).

Since February 9, both the maximum and minimum temperatures have remained relatively higher than usual for this time of year in line with the long-range forecast for the month issued by IMD.