Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: February ends with 12.5 mm rain, 47% deficit

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2025 08:24 AM IST

According to the monthly weather report prepared by IMD, Chandigarh received 17.8 mm rain in the month against the normal of 33 mm

With 10.9 mm rain overnight and 1.6 mm rain during the day on Friday, February ended on a wet note in Chandigarh.

A cyclist taking cover from the rain in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A cyclist taking cover from the rain in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

However, the month was still 47% rain deficient, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

According to the monthly weather report prepared by IMD, the city received 17.8 mm rain in the month against the normal of 33 mm. Last year, there was 57.2 mm rain in the month after no rain at all in 2023.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul attributed the rain deficit to not many major Western Disturbances (WD) the whole month, except for the last two days.

Due to the currently active WD, chances of rain will continue over the weekend. Snow in Himachal Pradesh on Friday is also likely to bring down chilly winds to the city in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the average maximum and minimum temperatures, calculated by taking the average of the whole month, were both higher than February 2024. However, February 2023 was even warmer than 2025 amid no rain.

Night temp dips to 15.3°C

Because of the rain, the city’s minimum temperature which had been breaking records daily finally started to drop, going down from 18.5°C on Thursday to 15.3°C on Friday, still 3.4 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature, on the other hand, rose from 21°C to 22°C, but was still 2.4 degrees below normal owing to the cloudy and windy weather, and light rain during the day.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On