Chandigarh: February ends with 12.5 mm rain, 47% deficit

With 10.9 mm rain overnight and 1.6 mm rain during the day on Friday, February ended on a wet note in Chandigarh. A cyclist taking cover from the rain in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

However, the month was still 47% rain deficient, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

According to the monthly weather report prepared by IMD, the city received 17.8 mm rain in the month against the normal of 33 mm. Last year, there was 57.2 mm rain in the month after no rain at all in 2023.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul attributed the rain deficit to not many major Western Disturbances (WD) the whole month, except for the last two days.

Due to the currently active WD, chances of rain will continue over the weekend. Snow in Himachal Pradesh on Friday is also likely to bring down chilly winds to the city in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the average maximum and minimum temperatures, calculated by taking the average of the whole month, were both higher than February 2024. However, February 2023 was even warmer than 2025 amid no rain.

Night temp dips to 15.3°C

Because of the rain, the city’s minimum temperature which had been breaking records daily finally started to drop, going down from 18.5°C on Thursday to 15.3°C on Friday, still 3.4 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature, on the other hand, rose from 21°C to 22°C, but was still 2.4 degrees below normal owing to the cloudy and windy weather, and light rain during the day.