Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Fraudster tries gift voucher scam by using HC chief justice’s image on WhatsApp

In his complaint, Sanjeev Kumar, joint registrar (court officer), HC, reported that he, along with other senior officials, had been receiving fraudulent WhatsApp messages from different numbers by someone claiming to be the chief justice
Using the chief justice’s image as the WhatsApp display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the court officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions, said the complainant. (REUTERS)
Using the chief justice’s image as the WhatsApp display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the court officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions, said the complainant. (REUTERS)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In yet another case of WhatsApp gift voucher scam, a fraudster posed as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha, in an attempt to defraud court officials.

In his complaint, Sanjeev Kumar, joint registrar (court officer), high court, reported that he, along with other senior officials, had been receiving WhatsApp messages from different numbers by someone claiming to be the chief justice.

Using his image as the display picture, the fraudster was seeking financial favours from the officials in the shape of Amazon gift carts and Paytm transactions.

Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Sector 3 police station.

Earlier in May, an office executive at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, had reported receipt of similar messages by someone posing as Jha. A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 36 police station, but remains unsolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused, Gedion, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Noida man held for duping Chandigarh of 3.25 lakh in matrimonial fraud

    Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for duping a Sector-30 resident of ₹3.25 lakh after contacting hthe complainant, Manpreet Kaur'sthrough a fake profile on a matrimonial website. Amit, is a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to the complainant, Manpreet Kaur, the accused got in touch with her on a matrimonial website in August 2021, claiming to be “Amit Bedi”.

  • The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. (Ht Photo/ Representational image)

    HC stays fine imposed on HSVP chief administrator by Haryana Right to Service panel

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the penalty and compensation imposed on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi by the Haryana Right to Service Commission. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of Joshi and has sought a response from the government by August 10. He claims the order was passed without jurisdiction, being out of the purview of the commission.

  • Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the first army recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme is being organised in Hisar and so far, 12,500 applicants have registered there. The last date to register is July 30, so it is possible that the number of applicants may increase. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Agnipath scheme: Army recruitment rally to be held in Hisar from August 11 to 25

    As many as 1,739 candidates of Haryana were recruited into the Army as soldiers in 2017-18, followed by 1,149 in 2018-19 and 2,521 in 2019-20, an official spokesperson said as the state government geared up for the upcoming army recruitment rallies to be organised in four districts soon. Under the Agneepath scheme of the Central government, a recruitment rally will be organised in Hisar from August 11 to August 25.

  • Four persons were killed and five were injured after their vehicle rammed into a tractor-trailer in Sonepat on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap

    Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and all residents of Uttar Pradesh, 20, Pooja.

  • A family member of slain DSP Surender Singh holds his photo at their native village in Hisar on Wednesday. The DSP’s younger brother demanded either a CBI or judicial probe into his killing. (HT Photo)

    Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe

    The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday. The DSP's younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation or judicial investigation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out