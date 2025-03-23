Chandigarh: Hit-and-run at Sector 24/25 light point claims cyclist’s life

A 57-year-old cyclist lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run accident at the Sector 24/25 light point on Friday night. Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Sections 106 (1), 125 (A) and 281 of BNS at the Sector-11 police station. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Surender Kumar, a resident of Sector 25, was hit by a speeding car while riding his bicycle. The unidentified car driver fled the scene after the crash.

According to an eyewitness, Susil, who resides in the same neighbourhood, the incident occurred around 8.42 pm.

“I was waiting for an auto when I saw Surender coming from Sector 24 on his bicycle. As he crossed the light point and turned towards the 14/15/24/25 Chowk to reach home, a car at high speed hit him. The impact tossed him 20-25 steps away onto the road,” he stated.

An ambulance arrived promptly and transported the injured cyclist to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. However, doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106 (1), 125 (A) and 281 of BNS at the Sector-11 police station. They have initiated proceedings to identify and nab the absconding driver.